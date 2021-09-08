41-year-old former GOP candidate found dead — in a cemetery: report

Less than two weeks after abruptly ending a second bid for Congress, Afghanistan veteran Kyle Van De Water, 41, was found dead.

Van De Water was the GOP nominee for New York's 19th congressional district in 2020, losing to Rep. Antonio Delgado by 11% points.

"The circumstances of the 41-year-old's death were unclear Monday night. Town of Poughkeepsie police, which reportedly found him at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, did not respond to messages," the Poughkeepsie Journal reported.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro confirmed the death, WAMC-TV reported.

"While Molinaro did not detail the circumstances of Van De Water's death, the county executive urged any service members who struggle upon returning home to access the county's 24/7 Stabilization Center in Poughkeepsie," the station reported.

In August, Van De Water announced on Facebook that he was ending his 2022 rematch campaign.



