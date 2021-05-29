Kyrsten Sinema skipped Jan. 6 commission vote — and her office won't say why: report
Screengrab.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) skipped a procedural vote on establishing a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection and her office isn't saying why.

Six Republicans showed up to vote with Democrats on a bill Sinema had publicly supported.

On Tuesday, Sinema put out a joint-statement with Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) urging colleagues to back the legislation.

When The Arizona Republic asked Sinema's office why she had missed the vote, they reportedly did not offer a justification.

"Sinema's spokesperson, Hannah Hurley, did not immediately respond to The Arizona Republic's request for comment. Later in the day, she noted Sinema's support of the legislation 'and has said so publicly, and she will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes.' Hurley declined to explain why Sinema had missed the vote," the newspaper reported.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) showed and and voted to yes.