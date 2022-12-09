'Awful' Kyrsten Sinema hasn't talked with state party for months: Arizona Dem vice chair

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) announced she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent, and it has left members of Arizona's Democratic Party fuming.

In an interview with NBC News, outgoing Arizona Democratic Party Vice Chairman Michael Slugocki revealed that Sinema has had "no relationship and no contact with the state party for months" and didn't even give them a heads up before her decision to leave the party.

"I am not surprised," Slugocki said of Sinema's behavior. "But I’m still shockingly disappointed at how awful she continues to be."

Although Sinema is still caucusing with Democrats, she has complicated the party's plans heading into 2024, as they may not be able to run their own candidate or risk splitting the vote and handing the seat to a Republican.

READ MORE: Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt

“It does shake up this race,” Slugocki said. “She’s deliberately trying to make it difficult for Democrats in Arizona.”

He also said that Sinema could make it much harder for President Joe Biden to win in Arizona again, especially if she spends the next two years trashing the party.

"It does make things more difficult for Joe Biden, but I don’t think she cares at all," he said.