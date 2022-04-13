Kyrsten Sinema reassures business leaders she won't raise their taxes to revive Biden's Build Back Better

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reassured business leaders about higher taxes as the White House and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are reportedly seeking to resuscitate President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

Sinema addressed the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry luncheon at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix, the Arizona Republic reports.

"What I can't tell you is if negotiations will start again or what they'll look like. But what I can promise you is that I'll be the same person in negotiations if they start again that I was in negotiations last year," she said.

"You all know, the entire country knows, that I'm opposed to raising the corporate minimum tax rate," she explained.



