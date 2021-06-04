Kysten Sinema should abolish the filibuster — or resign from office: key Arizona supporter

Grant Woods, the former Arizona Attorney General who backed Kyrsten Sinema's (D-AZ) election to the Senate, is now regretting his support due to her refusal to help abolish the filibuster, HuffPost reports.

"I do think that Sen. Sinema and every senator should support ending the filibuster for the voting rights bill," Woods said on Friday, adding, "To keep the Jim Crow filibuster while losing some of these basic voting rights that are central to our democracy is preposterous."

"Sen. Sinema should know that, so should Sen. Manchin," Woods said, referring to Joe Manchin (D-WV), who also opposes removing the filibuster. "At the end of the day, I'm very hopeful that they'll come around and do the right thing. But if they don't, then I don't think they belong in the Senate anymore."

Woods pushed a similar message online this week.

Woods was such a major backer of Sinema that her campaign featured him in a 2018 campaign ad.

