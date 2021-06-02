Kyrsten Sinema promises she missed the crucial Jan. 6 Commission vote for a good reason

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) told the Arizona Republic that she missed the crucial vote on the Jan. 6 Commission for "family" business.

"I had a personal family matter," Sinema said, refusing to go into any detail.

She was one of 11 people who didn't vote on the Jan. 6 Commission because they weren't present, but many who were already gone said they supported it. The procedural vote required a 60-senator majority to be able to have an actual vote on the Jan. 6 Commission bill. It has garnered bipartisan support in the House, and it has bipartisan support in the Senate. Without all supporters present, however, it failed to meet the 60-vote threshold.

Sinema has fallen under substantial criticism for her refusal to support the filibuster blocking an election protection bill that would ensure all Americans who can legally vote can actually cast a ballot. The bill also works to curb gerrymandering and other problems that the American people heavily favor.

Still, Sinema and colleague Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) oppose ridding the dysfunctional body of the Jim Crow-era tactic. Without eliminating the filibuster, legislation will cease in the Senate and the government will, again, be at a stand-still with Republicans fulfilling their role as the "party of no."



President Joe Biden attacked Sinema and Manchin Tuesday during his speech to Tulsa, Oklahoma commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. While people of color are being marginalized by voter suppression tactics, Sinema and Manchin have refused to come to their aid in defending their right to vote.

Read the full report at AZCentral.