Parents furious after anti-masker is caught on video harassing middle school kids

Parents in La Crescenta, California, are calling on police to investigate a man who was reportedly harassing students walking home from school over their masks.

“Clearly there is a problem here, not just a mental health problem but an anger management issue where he feels compelled to attack people who are more vulnerable than him,” said parent Emily Lanigan, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Images show the man wearing a shirt that says, “Your mask makes you look stupid,” and he has allegedly been harassing students for the past month. In videos, the man has claimed that he has children who attend schools in the area.

One parent, identified by CBSLA as Ned, said he confronted the man, who he says was “getting three to five inches away and coughing in their faces" in a parking lot near Rosemont Middle School.

Parent Emily Lanigan said that after Ned confronted the man, a deputy arrived on the scene and said he couldn’t determine that any crime had occurred and instead talked to the children.

“He decided to lecture the kids about freedom of speech instead of taking their names and writing an incident report,” said Lanigan.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Hahnlein said that deputies have identified the man in the videos and are now investigating.

