Three shot — in the parking lot of a Louisiana police station: report

Crime scene (Shutterstock)
On Friday evening, KATC reported that police in Lafayette, Louisiana are responding to a triple shooting — that occurred in the parking lot of their own police headquarters.
"A spokesperson for the police department says three victims were hit by gunfire in the parking lot. No fatal injuries reported," said the report. "Witnesses say that the area is swarming with law enforcement officers and detours have been set up around the area."
No other information about the incident has currently been made public.
The news comes as shootings have increased, with a 73 percent increase in mass shooting events alone since the start of 2021.