Video goes viral after student is caught hurling racist insults at Black high school basketball player

A high school student in Laguna Hills, California, was caught on video making racist comments while in the stands at a basketball game Friday between Laguna Hills High School and a rival, KNX News.

The student appeared to target Portola High School player Makai Brown, who is Black, saying, “Where is his slave owner?” and “Chain him up!”

According to the Saddleback Valley Unified School District, the student who made the remarks received “immediate and appropriate consequences" but they provided no further details. A Laguna Hills assistant basketball coach was also disciplined but there were no details on that either.

Brown’s mother claimed in social media post that the team’s head coach, David Yates, and one of his assistants instigated the racist comments.

READ: Oath Keeper leader's estranged wife releases photographic evidence of his 'elaborate escape tunnels'

The OC Register reports that Portola principal John Pehrson said he did not witness racist remarks.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t see either interaction as I had just walked to another area of the gym to speak with their admin regarding some inappropriate crowd behavior of their student section,” Pehrson said. “When I returned to our player bench area the father (of the Portola player) was already being escorted out.”

KNX News reports that Brown's father was escorted from a game on Friday after getting into a verbal altercation with the unnamed assistant coach.



