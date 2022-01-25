Dash cam video shows Texas police officer run over unarmed man during foot pursuit

A lawsuit was filed this Monday against a former Texas police officer, accusing him of running over an unarmed man during a foot pursuit in November of 2020, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dash cam video shows former Lake Worth police officer Jonathan Granado striking Dustin Bates with his vehicle, causing him to suffer three fractured ribs, a broken right leg and a fractured spine. Bates was later charged with evading arrest and drug possession, but the charges were dismissed in August at prosecutorial discretion. Granado resigned from the department in December of last year.

During a press conference this Monday, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said that Granado tried to brake but his vehicle slid on the wet grass and struck Bates at about 45 mph. Granado had previously been suspended from the force for unsafe operation of his vehicle, and Manoushagian said the video of the Bates incident showed him that Granado used poor judgement.

According to the lawsuit, Bates said he was moving to get out of the way of Granado’s vehicle.

“I was just trying to get out of the way of the patrol car,” Bates said in an August interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “And now I’m in pain every day.”

Watch the dash cam video below: