Oregon is being invaded by huge bug-eyed fanged fish — and no one knows why

People are finding huge, scaleless fish with sharp fangs and bulging eyes on the beaches of Oregon — and it's not clear why it's happening, according to the Associated Press.

"Within the last few weeks, several lancetfish have appeared on beaches from Nehalem, in northern Oregon, to Bandon, which is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the California border, Oregon State Parks said on Facebook," reported Becky Bohrer and Beatrice Dupuy. "The agency asked beachgoers who see the fish to take photos and post them online, tagging the agency and the NOAA Fisheries West Coast region."

These fish are capable of growing up to seven feet long, per the report.

Nobody is exactly clear what's driving the appearance of these deep-sea fish, said University of California San Diego marine biologist Ben Frable — although, he noted, it's not the first time it's happened.

"Lancetfish live mainly in tropical and subtropical waters but travel as far north as areas like Alaska’s Bering Sea to feed. Their slinky bodies include a 'sail-like' fin, and their flesh is gelatinous — not generally something humans wish to eat, according to NOAA Fisheries," said the report. "Reports of finding the 'freaky looking' lancetfish on beaches date back to the 19th century, he said. The collection he manages includes lancetfish from beaches, including one that wound up on the beach near the institution in late 2021. In that case, the lancetfish 'shot out of the water,' where it was mobbed by seagulls, Frable said. It’s possible the fish had been chasing prey, such as small fish, and got too close to shore — or that it was pursued by a predator, such as a sea lion, he said."

According to the report, some speculate that unusual weather associated with climate change could be changing the lancetfish's behavior.