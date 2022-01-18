Lara Logan dropped by talent agency after comparing Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele

Lara Logan attends the 42nd Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on June 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America/TNS
Lara Logan’s flair for the hyperbole has gotten her dumped by her talent agency. UTA has dropped the former “60 Minutes” correspondent after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed medical experiments on Jewish prisoners during the Holocaust. She was let go over her “highly offensive” and “unacceptable” comments, Mediaite reported Monday. Logan, who has a show on Fox Nation, “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” was appearing as a guest on “Fox News Primetime” on Nov. 29 when she made the comparison. “This is what people say ...