Fox News' Lara Logan compares Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi concentration camp doctor

Fox News' Lara Logan on Monday likened Dr. Anthony Fauci to one of the most notorious Nazi war criminals ever.

While appearing on Fox, Logan criticized Fauci's comments that Republicans are attacking him because he is the most visible representative of the American scientific community.

"This is what people say to me: He doesn't represent science," Logan charged. "He represents Josef Mengele, Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second World War in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this!"

In reality, Fauci is one of the world's most respected experts on infectious diseases and has never conducted inhumane medical experiments on Jewish children as Mengele did.

Logan went on to claim that Fauci is responsible for the lockdown policies that have been implemented across the world in response to COVID-19, while neglecting to point out that Fauci cannot force any country to undergo lockdowns to slow the spread of a disease that has killed millions of people.

