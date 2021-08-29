Lara Trump tells Fox News she can't figure out how the US became allied with the Taliban

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law was confused when speaking to Fox News Sunday. While most cable news stations are focusing on Hurricane Ida making landfall, Fox is still absorbed with Afghanistan.

She began by attacking President Joe Biden, who received the caskets at Dover. Ironically, she made the attack while demanding that the country be unified.



When the hosts turned to Trump about Afghanistan, she said that couldn't figure out why the United States would be coordinating with a terrorist group like the Taliban.

The reason, of course, is that her father-in-law began working with the Taliban and made deals with them. Without such deals, the U.S. could have done anything they wanted while withdrawing troops.

Trump set a secret meeting with the group, the New York Times described. They recalled one moment when John Bolton met via video conference as Mike Pompeo and his negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad was meeting with the Taliban.

Bloton "argued that Mr. Trump could keep his campaign pledge to draw down forces without getting in bed with killers swathed in American blood," reported the Times.

By Feb. 2020, Trump announced it had been a "long and hard journey" in Afghanistan, but that "it's time after all these years to bring our people back home."

He told the world that U.S. troops were killing terrorists in Afghanistan "by the thousands," but that it was "time for someone else to do that work and it will be the Taliban and it could be surrounding countries".

"I really believe the Taliban wants to do something to show we're not all wasting time," Trump also said. "If bad things happen, we'll go back with a force like no-one's ever seen."

"This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning," Mark Esper said at the time. The road ahead will not be easy. Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and compromise among all parties."

He also claimed that the U.S. would continue to support the Afghan government.

It's unclear how Lara Trump forgot these facts.



