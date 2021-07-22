Lara Trump says she's 'thrilled' when her child gets sick from not wearing a face mask

Fox News contributor Lara Trump on Thursday explained that she is against face masks because she is "thrilled" when her 3-year-old child gets sick.

Trump made the remarks during a rant opposing masks on Fox & Friends.

"The idea that we're going to make our children sit in school masked up all day long I think is absolutely ludicrous," she opined.

Trump went on to complain that children are "not coming in contact with germs that they need to develop an immune system."

"My daughter, Carolina, last week had a cold," she revealed. "Every parent knows that's a nightmare. I have to tell you, I was so thrilled because I know that she is actually getting in contact with viruses and germs and bacteria that will allow her to develop an immune system."

"This is absolutely insane," Trump added. "As a parent, I can tell you I'm not going to be masking up my children. It is not going to happen."

Watch the video below from Fox News.