Lara Trump throws a tantrum over Jill Biden's Vogue cover because Melania is 'the most beautiful'
Fox News

Lara Trump on Wednesday complained that former First Lady Melania Trump had been snubbed by Vogue magazine despite being the "most beautiful first lady" in history.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney noted that First Lady Jill Biden is expected to be featured on the magazine cover even though Melania Trump never appeared there.

"It's too bad that we didn't have a first lady who was a model, who was incredibly fashionable, who they could put on the cover of Vogue when Donald Trump was in office," Lara Trump complained. "Oh wait, we did! It was Melania Trump!"

"I mean, very clearly, Stuart, the reason that this happened was because these people are so obsessed with hating Donald Trump," she continued. "They are so woke that they could not bring themselves to put an incredibly beautiful woman -- I would say the most beautiful first lady we ever had, Melania Trump, and probably rivaling Jackie Kennedy's fashion sense."

According to Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's wife is entitled to be on the cover of Vogue because "every first lady" has appeared there.

"Until it was Melania Trump because she's married to Donald Trump," Lara Trump opined. "They hate him so much that they decided to snub her."

"And you know what? I think it really hurt them," she added. "People very clearly see their bias, they see where they stand now. And I am going to guess that they have lost quite a bit of readership due to the fact that they have taken such a strong political stand."

"I hope so," Varney agreed.

The Fox Business host declined to ask Lara Trump about the news that her father-in-law's company will reportedly face criminal charges on Thursday for tax-related crimes.

