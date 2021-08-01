Lara Trump hopes Black American Olympian loses

Fox News allowed Lara Trump to fill in Sunday for one of its afternoon shows. She ranted about a Facebook ad response that has been twisted into a conspiracy theory and then lashed out at an American Olympian.

Olympic athlete Gwen Berry said she would protest the American National Anthem if she wins a medal in the hammer throw. Many Black athletes have protested during the National Anthem dating back decades, but when President Donald Trump lashed out at them, his flock of fans followed, including his daughter-in-law.

"I feel like I've earned the right to wear this uniform," Berry said when she made it through her qualifying round.

It was Berry, who, two years ago at the Pan American Games, raised her fist in solidarity with Black America, similar to the 1968 fist raised by Gold medalist Tommie Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos after the 200 m race.

It triggered Trump to such a degree that she even fumbled her own insult, "there are a lot of people who hope she doesn't make it to that podium because, you know, she's — she's not doing the right thing with that."

See the video below: