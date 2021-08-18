Larry David 'screamed' at Alan Dershowitz over Trump support in Martha's Vineyard grocery store: report

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David was reportedly spotted "screaming" at Trump-backing lawyer Alan Dershowitz in a grocery store in Martha's Vineyard.

The New York Post reports that Dershowitz was seen arguing with David about his ties to the Trump administration, with Dershowitz insisting that the two of them could still maintain a relationship.

"No," an angry David replied. "No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!"

Dershowitz replied that Pompeo was one of this past students at Harvard Law, but David wasn't having it.

"It's disgusting," David replied. "Your whole enclave — it's disgusting. You're disgusting!"

Dershowitz during Trump's presidency emerged as one of his most high-profile defenders and even represented him at his first impeachment trial.

Read the whole report here.