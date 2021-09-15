CNN's Acosta flabbergasted that Larry Elder is teasing another run for governor: 'He was a gift to Democrats!'

CNN's Jim Acosta on Wednesday expressed astonishment that Larry Elder has been teasing that he may run for governor again despite losing the recall election to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a landslide defeat.

While talking about the strategy that Democrats used to decisively win the recall election, reporter Kyung Lah explained that Newsom successfully used Elder as a foil and tied him directly to former President Donald Trump.

"Even though trump isn't on the ballot... they Trump, almost like an albatross... to make that a contrast and sink Elder because of it," she said.

Acosta then noted that Elder seems to be teasing another run at governor even though "he ended up being a gift to Democrats."

"Certainly, absolutely a gift to the governor," Lah said of Elder. "If you listen to what Elder said, it certainly sounds like he is forecasting another run. He has indicated that he is not getting out of politics."

Watch the video below.





