GOP's California recall frontrunner implied female accuser wasn't attractive enough to bother sexually harassing: CNN

The Republican most likely to become California's next governor should current Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled admitted back in 2011 that he had twice been accused of sexual harassment.

CNN reports that California gubernatorial hopeful Larry Elder said on one of his radio shows ten years ago that two women had tried accusing him of sexual misconduct, which he said adamantly denied.

In one of the cases, Elder said that one of the women's appearances would have precluded him from making a pass at her.

"This woman who tried to break the contract, not to compete and then accused me of hitting on her," Elder said in one episode. "That's how, that's how she put it. If you had seen her, you would know that the picture would be a complete defense. I'm just saying."

Elder then claimed that the woman backed down from her claims when he threatened to sue her for defamation.

When asked about the disclosures of sexual harassment allegations, Elder said he didn't recall making them, while adding that he couldn't possibly recall all the things he said during the "27,000 hours of radio" he's done over his lengthy career as a right-wing talk show host.

