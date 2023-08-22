GOP candidate to sue Republican Party after failing to meet debate requirements

Failed California gubernatorial candidate, right-wing radio host and columnist Larry Elder is suing the Republican Party, he announced on his social media Tuesday.

Elder, who is now running for president under the GOP's banner, is miffed about the debate requirements – which he didn't meet for Wednesday's debate on the Fox networks.

"I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is," he said on the social media site previously known as Twitter. "For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the debate stage. Just as I had to fight to successfully be on the ballot in the California recall election, I will fight to be on that debate stage because I fully met all of the requirements to do so."

Elder said in a release of information that his campaign presented "a strong, in-depth qualifications package" to the debates director. It included the fact that he has more than 40,000 donors, more than 200 donors in 20 states, that he signed the loyalty pledge, agreed to allow the party to see their WinRed fundraising dollars and met the 1 percent poll requirement.

The poll they submitted was a Rasmussen Poll, which the RNC said they wouldn't accept because it has ties to former President Donald Trump. Elder pointed out that Trump wasn't participating in the debate. Elder said that he had no knowledge of Trump working with Rasmussen polls in the past.

