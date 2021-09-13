Larry Elder's campaign promotes website alleging Gavin Newsom stole recall election that hasn't happened yet

Polling of the California recall election indicates that Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely going to survive -- but that isn't stopping rival Larry Elder's campaign from preemptively claiming that the election was stolen from him.

NBC News reports that Elder on Monday promoted an "online form to report fraud, which claimed it had 'detected fraud' in the 'results' of the California recall election 'resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor.'"

The website also used technical mumbo-jumbo to prove its case for voter fraud.

"Statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor," the site claims. "The primary analytical tool used was Benford's Law and can be readily reproduced."

The problem with this is that the recall election hasn't actually happened yet, which makes it difficult to definitively claim that Newsom stole it.

Elder has hinted for weeks that he will not accept the results of the recall election if he manages to come up short, similar to the way former President Donald Trump refused to admit that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

In fact, Elder has already promised a slew of lawsuits to challenge the results of the recall, even if Newsom wins it by an overwhelming margin.