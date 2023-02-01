Republican governor makes a bold prediction about Trump

As the calendar has turned to 2023, the GOP field for the 2024 Republican nomination for President still sits at a list of one -- former President Donald Trump.
One of the possible centrist Republican candidates is former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who just finished a successful two-term stint as governor of the traditionally Democratic state, which just elected Democrat Wes Moore as Hogan's replacement.
Hogan has gone from vague references about possibly running for his party's nomination to straightforward real-time updates on his decision-making process.
"Well I am giving it very serious consideration," Hogan said during an interview with Fox News' Neil Cavuto. "We have been very successful 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C."
Hogan openly rebuked worries about facing Trump during the GOP's primary election season.
"I don't think he is going to be the nominee," Hogan said. "We have lost three elections in a row. I don't think he is the strongest nominee to win in November. We have to find a candidate that can reach a larger group of people and attract swing voters or we won't be able to govern."
Hogan also noted Trump's decreasing rate of support.
"The latest poll that came out today shows Trump at 28 percent," said Hogan.
The former Maryland governor touted his own executive decision making experience including handling a $50 billion a year state budget while also dismissing the possibility of Trump running as an independent.
"I don't think that's the right thing to do," said Hogan. "He has a lot of support, but it won't be a coronation."