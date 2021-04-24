Larry Kudlow's absurd attack on Joe Biden may be Fox's dumbest one yet

President Joe Biden this week held the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate from the White House, as Republicans criticized his proposals.

Former Trump official and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow attempted to attack Biden's position.

Although Biden is not backing the "Green New Deal" pushed by progressives, Kudlow attempted to conflate the two by using the phrase "Biden's Green New Deal."

In an attempt to gin up fear, uncertainty and doubt about Biden's proposals, Kudlow discussed the topic of stupidity.

"Speaking of stupid, there's a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats," Kudlow said. "Ok, got that? No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue. I'm sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready."

Then Kudlow inadvertently broadcast his own stupidity.

"You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag. Call it July 4th Green," Kudlow argued.

Unfortunately for the Fox personality, beer is made plants.



