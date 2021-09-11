'Laughably fake' viral video claiming military pilots 'walked off the job' roundly mocked

The internet is mocking a viral video that been viewed over one million times in which a man claiming the U.S. is "in distress" says "my father told me" that the U.S. Secretary of Defense sent every member of the military a text ordering them to get vaccinated by 10 AM the next day.

12 U.S. Military fighter jet pilots "walked off the job," the man in the video claims, instead of getting vaccinated.

CNN's top fact-checker, Daniel Dale, calls the video "nonsense," and he is being far more kind than many others.

Aside from maybe the man's father telling him a false story, not a word in the video is true.

The website that ran the story is fake:

This is just one of several Twitter accounts sharing the same video. Apparently its author doesn't understand the meaning of the word "apartheid." If it were an actual "vaccine apartheid," only a very few powerful people would have access to the vaccine.

Here's how some are responding to the fake story:

