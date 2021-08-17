Laura Ingraham's views were shaped by 'abusive' father who kept a copy of 'Mein Kampf' in the living room – according to her brother

Speaking on the MeidasTouch Podcast this week, the brother of Fox News host Laura Ingraham said that their father was a "Nazi sympathizer" and that he cannot "stay quiet" about their past.

"What's scary is that it's escalating," MeidasTouch founder Ben Meiselas said to Curtis Ingraham. "And you've become more outspoken about this because of her stance on COVID, attacking Dr. Fauci .... It went from, as you stated, this is the Nazi creed, right? First they came for so and so, then they came for so and so and then they came for me... was there roots of the pathology growing up?"

"I think the pathology comes from familial soil... My father was a Nazi sympathizer. There was a copy of Mein Kampf on the living room bookshelf," Curtis Ingraham replied.

"[Our father] was abusive. He was an alcoholic. So we are in a family of anger. Anger, abuse. And I think that is what has happened to my sister."



"I cannot stay quiet. We have history in common. And I know things about her that, I mean, I have to reveal the hypocrisy going on," he added.

Curtis has a history of being publicly critical of his sister and previously mentioned their father's alleged Nazi sympathies.

"We grew up with an abusive, alcoholic father who was a Nazi sympathizer. Like father like daughter?! This was the familial soil that gave bloom to my sister's anger," he wrote in a 2018 tweet. In a tweet from this January, he called his sister "pathetic."

"My sister is pathetic! Criticizing Dr. Fauci?! What is your expertise exactly Laura beyond spinning lies and conspiracies?" he wrote. "Apologies Dr. Fauci and huge thanks!!!"

Watch an excerpt from the show below: