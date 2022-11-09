Trumpster Lauren Boebert behind Adam Frisch in early Colorado election results

With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt refused to answer whether she would concede if she loses her seat to Frisch.

The incumbent was all smiles earlier in the evening as she posed for photos with supporters gathered at her election nigt watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction. As usual at a Boebert gathering, there was a prayer, followed by the national anthem, sung by Boebert’s legislative assistant Tabby Rosenthal.

However, as unofficial election results consistently showed Frisch with more votes, Boebert retreated upstairs for a large part of the evening.

Downstairs, the party resumed with the local band James Williams and the Faith Peddlers performing on stage while supporters waited for Boebert to return and give a speech.

Attendees at a separate watch party attended by Mesa County Republican Women across town later joined the approximately 50 Boebert supporters gathered at the Warehouse.

With national name recognition and $2 million in campaign cash six weeks before the election, Boebert, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, was expected to win — although Frisch, a political newcomer from Aspen, ran a surprisingly close race. A poll conducted in late September-early October showed Frisch to be within 2 points of Boebert.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District encompasses the Western Slope and the southwest corner of the state, sweeping east to include Pueblo, Otero and Las Animas counties — a region that generally favors Republicans by 9.1 percentage points.

Frisch identifies as a conservative Democrat and had counted on appealing to Colorado’s unaffiliated voters, as well as disenchanted Republicans like state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose. Coram was turned off by what he described as Boebert’s “extreme partisanship and juvenile antics.” Coram, a longtime Republican, lost to Boebert in the Republican primary and eventually endorsed Frisch.

During his campaign Frisch often criticized Boebert for claiming credit for legislative achievements while voting against the very bills that achieved them. By the end of September, Boebert had introduced 39 pieces of legislation and dozens of amendments, none of which were taken up by the House.

She voted against several recent bipartisan bills, including the PACT Act, which expanded VA benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District with husband Jayson Boebert, left, attends a watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline)

Walks away

While waiting for Boebert to return to the watch party downstairs, Mesa County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney speculated that she was still going to win, although “it’s going to be closer than we think,” he said.

“I don’t think the press did enough to report how bad Frisch is,” McCarney said. “Whenever anything bad comes out about Lauren you guys report it. She’s never been treated fair. If I was her I’d file a lawsuit against The Daily Sentinel (newspaper) and Restore the Balance” — a Grand Junction bipartisan group against political extremism — “for coordination.”

At about 9:10 p.m. Boebert’s campaign assistant Ben Stout announced that the congresswoman would finally speak at 9:45 p.m.

When Boebert appeared she said she had just talked to Mesa County elections personnel and learned there were 10,000 to 15,000 votes still not counted and that Mesa and other counties such as Pueblo would not complete the vote count Tuesday night.

“There’s no excuse not to count them,” she told the crowd.

“The New York Times is still saying ‘Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is still likely to win,’” she said. “I know once they count Colorado’s 3rd District I will do my part and go to D.C. and fire Nancy Pelosi.”

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the New York Times estimated the race leaned toward Boebert by a narrow margin.

She also said she would continue to fight to lower gas prices, secure the U.S. southern border, and get crime under control.

She accused Democrats of campaigning as Republicans.

“We’re going to win because there’s one Republican in this race,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll see Mesa County results come in tonight, but it may be tomorrow.

“We owe it to voters to count those votes the same day. We should be better at counting ballots.”

When asked by a reporter if she would concede if she loses, Boebert said she doesn’t believe she will lose.

When asked again if she would accept the results if she does in fact lose — Boebert walked away without answering.

By 11:30 p.m. Frisch’s lead had narrowed, with Frisch receiving 51.32% to Boebert’s 48.68%.

Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.