Aide cites insurrection as he quits as Rep. Lauren Boebert's communications director: report
Composite image of Colorado Republican congressional nominee Lauren Boebert (Facebook)

Republicans who pushed the conspiracy theory of election fraud continue to lose political support as the backlash agains the insurrection they incited continues to mount.

"The communications director for Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a firebrand Republican freshman who boasts about carrying a gun to work, has quit after less than two weeks on the job," Axios reported Saturday.

"Ben Goldey's resignation cited last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which followed efforts by Boebert and lawmakers to block certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The Hill veteran's departure highlights the deep divide among Republicans over President Trump's conduct," Axios noted.

Goldey used to work for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"Boebert is a strident Trump supporter firmly on the right flank of the House GOP caucus. She was clear about her views during her campaign, but they have suddenly become politically toxic following last week's attack," Axios noted. "Boebert's quickly become a lightning rod by railing against 'fraudulent' votes for Biden in a floor speech ahead of the attack, and by making a show — including in an ad filmed on the Hill — of her desire to carry a handgun in the Capitol."