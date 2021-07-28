Lauren Boebert throws 'mask in the face of a floor staffer' as she fumes over 'totalitarian' House rules: report

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert doesn't like masks, as evidenced by her COVID-denialist rhetoric and her history of defying mask mandates in the House chamber.
Now, her dislike for masks is apparently causing her to lash out at people physically, according to POLITICO's Sarah Ferris and ABC News' Ben Siegel.
"Wow. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask in the face of a floor staffer when she came to the floor not wearing one, per someone watching the exchange," Ferris tweeted this Wednesday.
"Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask back at a Democratic floor staffer who tried to give her one, per source on the House floor who saw it happen," Siegel added.
The alleged incident come on the heels of a reinstatement of a mask mandate for the House.
"For all House Office Buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee Meetings, wearing of a well-fitted, medical grade, filtration face mask is required when an individual is in an interior space and other individuals are present," read an announcement from the Capitol physician.
This morning, the congresswoman tweeted a video of Trump to express her displeasure with the rule:
My thoughts on @SpeakerPelosi’s anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate: https://t.co/9gRTdt3LXE— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert) 1627482487.0