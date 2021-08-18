Lauren Boebert may face legal action as FEC questions her over 'personal use' of campaign funds

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is under pressure from federal officials investigating her alleged personal use of thousands of dollars of campaign funds, CNBC reports.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) wants to know what Boebert did with four Venmo payments to her campaign totaling over $6,000.

According to FEC filings, May and June payments were described as "personal expense of Lauren Boebert billed to campaign account in error." The filings then note that the "expense has been reimbursed."



Speaking to CNBC, a spokesperson for Boebert said the payments were reimbursed but did not reveal what they were for.

"The Venmo charges were personal expenses that were billed to the campaign account in error. The reimbursement has already happened and will appear in the Q3 filing," said Ben Stout, Boebert's deputy chief of staff and communications director.

But according to the FEC, "if it is determined that the disbursement(s) constitutes the personal use of campaign funds, the Commission may consider taking further legal action."

