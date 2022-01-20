Jewish Capitol visitors left 'confused' after Lauren Boebert asked if they were doing 'reconnaissance'

A group of Jewish Americans who recently visited the United States Capitol building say they felt "confused" after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) grilled them about whether they were doing a "reconnaissance" mission.

As Buzzfeed News reports, the group was in the Capitol for a meeting with Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) when they encountered Boebert as she was stepping out of an elevator.

"When the doors opened, Boebert stepped out of the elevator and looked the group of visitors 'from head to toe,'" one witness told Buzzfeed. "Boebert then asked if they were there to conduct 'reconnaissance.'"

Many members of the group were wearing yarmulkes, and the person coordinating the visit was an Orthodox Jew who also had a traditional beard.

“When I heard that, I actually turned to the person standing next to me and asked, ‘Did you just hear that?’” one rabbi who was with the group told Buzzfeed. "You know, I’m not sure to be offended or not... I was very confused.”

Boebert was famously accused of bringing Capitol insurrectionists into the building ahead of the January 6th riots to conduct reconnaissance, although no evidence has emerged to justify that claim.

Boebert confirmed to Buzzfeed that that's what she was referencing with her comment and she claimed that she didn't see the visitors' yarmulkes when she made the comment.