Lawmakers torch Lauren Boebert for yet another bizarre and bogus Constitutional claim

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) found herself at the center of a massive Twitter storm following her latest bizarre Constitutional claim that contained absolutely no factual evidence.

According to HuffPost, the latest debacle began with a single tweet Boebert recently shared. The Republican lawmaker claimed: “The Constitution is not evolving.” She added, “To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders.”

Despite Boebert's claim, HuffPost points out that the founding fathers responsible for crafting the U.S. Constitution not only wrote the supreme law for the purpose of evolution by way of amendments, but they also "began using that process almost immediately with the passage of the Bill of Rights."

The single tweet opened the door for a massive number of responses. Quite a few lawmakers were also quick to push back against Boebert and correct her for her latest misstep. "If this was true, she wouldn't be able to vote," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) also chimed in with criticism of Boebert's claim.









The clueless tweet has also received bipartisan criticism from social media users. A political organization, known as Right Wing Watch, also weighed in to remind Boebert of remarks by former President Thomas Jefferson.