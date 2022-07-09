Lauren Boebert slammed for 'disgraceful' abortion remarks
Lauren Boebert (Photo by Michael Reynolds for AFP)

Alan Dershowitz recently offered a critical assessment of Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) latest remarks about abortion. On Friday, July 8, the Republican lawmaker appeared on Fox News' Sean Hannity where she spoke with guest host Gregg Jarrett.

During their discussion, she took aim at individuals who are pro-choice describing them as the "genocide squad." She also falsely claimed that progressives are in support of abortion even when it pertains to "babies who are already born."

“Leftists, who now make up the genocide squad, want abortion anytime, anywhere, including babies who are already born,” she claimed. “But that’s not going to happen.”

When Jarrett concluded his conversation with Boebert, he moved on to the debacle involving U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who was confronted by protesters when he visited a steakhouse with his family on Wednesday. Kavanaugh was among the conservative justices who ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade. Then, Jarrett welcomed Dershowitz and Charlie Hurt.

Dershowitz noted that he did not agree with confronting justices at their homes or while they are out at restaurants, but he made it a point to openly condemn Boebert's remarks.

Look, I oppose the reversal of Roe v. Wade. I think, by the way, what Congresswoman Bobert said – calling people on my side of the issue the “genocide squad” and saying that we are prepared for babies already born to be killed – is even more disgraceful than anything that happened to the justice. And I just want to condemn those remarks in the starkest terms.

He added, “I support a woman’s right to choose, but I do not support anybody protesting Justice Kavanaugh eating a meal in peace, being at home in his house, or not having a fear an assassin walking on his lawn. Americans have the right to protest, but they should protest in the right place in the right manner."