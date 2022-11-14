Lauren Boebert's slight lead could diminish if ballots tossed due to signature verification are fixed: report

While the race for Colorado's third congressional district remains tight, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's slight lead over Democratic candidate Adam Frisch could be in jeopardy if thousands of rejected votes in favor of Frisch are fixed, Newsweek reports.
As Newsweek points out, Boebert is leading with 50.1 percent of the vote against Frisch's 49.8 percent. But if thousands of votes that were likely rejected over signature verification are fixed and deemed countable, Frisch could still oust the Republican who has voiced support for voter fraud conspiracy theories.
"Every year in Colorado, thousands of ballots are reportedly rejected for issues related to signature verification, like a missing signature or a discrepancy in the signature. Local officials then alert voters of the issue, giving them a week time to fix the problem and make their vote count," Newsweek reports. "The process, which is done in 23 other state besides Colorado, is called 'ballot curing.'"
Colorado's Secretary of State says 21,838 ballots were rejected for signature verification in 2020, with more than 560,000 rejected nationwide. The Secretary of State's office does not keep track of how many ballots are fixed.
"Ballots are still being cured in #CO03 and our campaign wants to make sure every vote is counted so we can retake the lead," Frisch wrote on Twitter.