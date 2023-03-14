Lauren Boebert buried on Twitter after calling out left's lack of responsibility

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted Monday that, even though President Joe Biden is almost halfway done with his term, "he’s STILL blaming Trump, and some people STILL believe him."

“Personal responsibility is something the Left really has no concept of,” she added.

But her tweet was red meat to Boebert's critics, who accused her of having no self-awareness.

"How's that family tradition of knocking up underage females going, Ms. Personal Responsibility?" former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann replied, referring to a recent news story on Boebert's teen son who impregnated his girlfriend.

"Trump is still blaming Abraham Lincoln!," another person tweeted. "Personal responsibility is alien to the Republicans."

"Don’t you have some laws to vote on?" tweeted another. "People in Congress spend more time blaming each other for s--t these days instead of doing s--t to benefit the people."

Another commenter accused Boebert of "letting someone else write your stuff."

"Project much?" one person tweeted at Boebert.

Boebert announced this week that at the age of 36, she will be a grandmother, revealing the news at a women’s breakfast during the Conservative Political Action Conference last week in Maryland, where she received a “mothers of influence” award.

During her acceptance speech, she said: “I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting that, not only am I a mother of four boys, but, come April, I will be a gigi to a brand new grandson.”

“He is very excited to be a father,” the congresswoman said of Tyler, the eldest of her sons. “My mom was 18 when she had me, which inspired me to be a mother when I was 18 years old.”