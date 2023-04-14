Lauren Boebert’s son a no-show for scheduled court appearance over crash that injured friend: report
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Lauren Boebert's son was scheduled to have his day in court earlier this week, but the far-right Colorado Republican congresswoman’s son was a no-show, the independent Colorado outlet Westword reports.

Tyler Boebert, the congresswoman’s oldest son, was issued a “careless driving causing bodily injury” citation in connection with a Sept. 17 traffic collision in which his friend suffered injuries that required hospitalization.

Tyler Boebert was supposed to appear in court Monday for a mandatory hearing review over his court-ordered attendance in the state’s “Alive at 25” driver awareness program.

Westword through a Boebert source confirmed that the congresswoman was unaware that her son missed court.

Noble D’Amato suffered concussions and a severely lacerated hand in the late-night collision when Boebert was driving his father’s SUV that flipped into a creek bed. D’Amato, 19, was riding shotgun at the time.

D’Amato said his friend’s failure to appear in court was a head-scratcher.

"Really, like what the (expletive)?" he told Westword.

"What else are you doing? Like, go to your court date. I would try to be like, 'Oh, (expletive), I should be on my best behavior.' Not even best behavior — I'd just try and be responsible."

A Boebert spokesperson in an emailed statement to Westword declined to address Tyler Boebert’s court no-show or the circumstances around the crash, instead assailing President Joe Biden’s son.

"If you want to write a hit piece on a politician’s son, go after Hunter Biden," the spokesperson said.

"Congresswoman Boebert’s children are not public figures, and they never sought to profit off of her public service. They are just trying to live their normal lives, and it would be nice if liberal reporters allowed them to do so. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden made $83,000 per month as a member of Burisma’s board, all in an effort for him to profit off of his dad’s position as Vice President."

