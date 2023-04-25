Lauren Boebert's Colorado school visit leads to blow-up at board meeting

A Colorado school board is under fire for inviting U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) to push her political agenda on students in a session without parents present.

Boebert, who celebrated Earth Day recently by attacking climate change and calling out liberals for trying "to divide us," billed the event that took place in March as a nonpartisan one in which kids would learn about what being elected actually looks like. But she reportedly told the children about “moral decay” and liberties allegedly infringed upon during the Covid-19 pandemic.



At the April meeting following the controversial visit, parents criticized the superintendent and other school board leaders for allowing representative to speak to the children, according to the Durango Herald.

"During the portion of the meeting that allows citizens to address the board, five parents about Boebert’s visit. A sixth wasn’t permitted to speak because they didn’t sign up to speak before the meeting started," the outlet reported. "The first speaker, who identified herself as Leah, started by saying she wished parents had been allowed to watch the assembly over Zoom since they weren’t permitted to attend in person."

"It would have been so easy to do," Leah said, according to the Durango Herald. "It probably would have turned down the heat."

Leah reportedly went on to say that she sent three different email to school authorities, but that she received no replies. She added that she had no "confidence in" Superintendent Reece Blincoe's "ability to lead the school district."

Leah wasn't the only one with concerns. Several local parents, including one named Mary, spoke up about the parents being left out in the dark on the visit. Mary also said Boebert's statement that Jesus was her biggest influence was off base.

For Blincoe's part, he responded by saying her presentation gave “civic students with a unique opportunity to hear from their elected representative” on important issues.