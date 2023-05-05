Lauren Boebert rushes to defend Tucker Carlson over leaked ‘what goes on in women's bathroom' video
Lauren Boebert (Photo by Rod Lamkey via Shutterstock)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) wants you to know that it's totally cool for Tucker Carlson to wonder about what goes on in women's bathrooms.

A leaked video showed the fired Fox News host musing about what goes on in the women's restroom, and asking a makeup artist for answers. Specifically, he was seen in the video asking if women have "pillow fights" in the bathroom, and if they powder their noses.

Boebert took to Twitter to defend Carlson. Previously, Boebert has said Carlson's "star is only going to shine brighter and stronger than ever" after his departure from the conservative network. His time following his Fox News career has been characterized by repeated scandals as various texts and emails were released following the settlement with Dominion.

Based on the new leak, Boebert Friday blamed "the libs" for "trying to shame Tucker Carlson for asking what goes on in the women’s bathroom."

RELATED: Fox News seeks to block release of leaked Tucker Carlson videos

"If he were a Leftist man, he’d just throw on a skirt and waltz right in to peek under the stalls and find out for himself," Boebert said.

Boebert is known for making transphobic remarks on Twitter, and has made trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney a target in the past.

"For over a year, this man has made a total mockery of women," Boebert wrote in late April. "We don’t prance around and splish-splash in bubble baths like 5-year-olds. His entire shtick is a complete joke. So, since it is perfectly legal to say this, you are a MAN, Dylan!"

