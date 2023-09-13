Boebert advisers push her to tone down 'nonstop combativeness' to save her seat: report

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) barely won her reelection last year, as Democratic rival Adam Frisch fell short of ousting her by just under 600 votes.

Now Politico reports that Boebert has been getting a push from her advisers to tone down her "nonstop combativeness" in a bid to win re-election next year.

Among other things, the report notes that Boebert doesn't talk about Hunter Biden much when she goes home to meet with constituents and even boasts about the $2 million in earmarks that she has secured for his district while also touting her working relationships with Colorado's two Democratic senators.

Cody Davis, a GOP Mesa County commissioner, told Politico that he thinks Boebert has done a "good job of moderating" and that she has realized the need to "start governing now."

But Frisch, who is running against Boebert next year in a rematch of the 2022 race that he just narrowly lost, contends that any attempt at a makeover by the self-described "ultra-MAGA" congresswoman is doomed to fail.

“She’s not a very pragmatic person, and my assumption is that she’s proud of that,” Frisch told Politico. “Her team is trying to get her to change, but people are who they are.”

Indeed, it was only this past weekend that a supposedly toned-down Boebert found herself getting kicked out of a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical for causing a loud disturbance at the show.