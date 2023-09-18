Christian summit drops Lauren Boebert as guest speaker amid fondling scandal: report
Christian convention The Texas Youth Summit has removed Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert from its list of speakers in the wake of a scandal involving security footage from a Denver theater apparently showing her engaged in lewd conduct with a male companion, The Daily Mail reported.

Boebert was added to the event's lineup after news broke that she had been kicked out of the "Beetlejuice" performance for disruptive behavior, but that was before the security video was leaked. Organizers of the event, which targets young conservatives, billed Boebert as a "devout Christian who seeks to honor God in all that she does."

Now, the organization has reversed course due to the video, which shows Boebert's male companion fondling her breasts while she appears to touch his crotch. Boebert could also be seen in the video blowing vape smoke onto surrounding theater attendees. The video also showed that children were present.

As The Daily Mail points out, the male companion has been identified as Quinn Gallagher -- a Democrat who owns an LGBTQ-friendly bar that has hosted drag shows.

Read the full report over at The Daily Mail.

