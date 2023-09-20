Bar owned by man seen fondling Lauren Boebert in theater video receives a flood of negative reviews
The bar owned by the man seen in security footage fondling the breasts of Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert as the two attended a performance of the musical Beetlejuice in a Denver theater had been hit with a wave of negative reviews, TMZ reported.

“Been there often. Won’t be back. The owner has disreputable friends,” one person in regards to the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar on Yelp, saying that owner Quinn Gallagher is “disruptive & disrespectful in public places.”

TMZ reported that Yelp had to disable reviews of the bar due to the influx of negativity, marking it as an “unusual activity alert.”

“The owner is doinking 36 year old Grandma Boebert, who supported an insurrection against America!” one person wrote.

“This place sucks unless you admire an owner that dates Boobert [sic] and causes a ruckus at a theater play,” wrote another.

In a statement this Sunday, Boebert apologized for the incident, saying, “I was a little too eccentric.”

“I’m very known for having an animated personality, maybe overtly animated personality. I was laughing, I was singing, having a fantastic time,” Boebert said in an OAN interview Sunday.

