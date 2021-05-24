Lauren Boebert pushing new conspiracy theory to undermine the Biden administration
Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson.

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is pushing a new conspiracy theory about President Joe Biden.

Boebert, who has made international news for pushing the deranged QAnon conspiracy theory, is now questioning Biden's health.

"We've all seen it: the shuffling gait, the glazed and confused eyes, the mumbling and stumbling over words," Boebert said, without providing any evidence. "We've all seen it, but we're supposed to act like we haven't because, you know, gaslighting."

"But let's say it out loud: Something is not right with Joe Biden," she charged.

Boebert is not a medical doctor, but the high school dropout did obtain her GED degree in 2020.