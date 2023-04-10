Lauren Boebert accused of 'coverup' after son's car accident

Noble D'Amato, a 19-year-old friend of Rep. Lauren Boebert's son Tyler, has accused the Republican congresswoman of covering up details of a vehicle crash that left him injured.

D'Amato told Denver news site Westword that he was riding shotgun with Boebert's son on September 17 when Tyler flipped the SUV he was driving. D'Amato suffered "multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand."

"I still have problems with my hand," D'Amato told the site. "My thumb almost got cut off. It prevented me from getting a welding job, because I can't hold a TIG torch anymore. I'm a personal-care provider now."

Following the crash, D'Amato said he was charged with drug offenses after police found unprescribed Xanax pills and a marijuana grinder at the scene of the accident.

Boebert's son was issued a careless driving ticket, which was later reduced to "defective vehicle for headlights," the Garfield County Court Clerk's Office told Westword. Tyler was ordered to attend an "Alive at 25" driver's awareness program.

Westword said Boebert's office issued an April 4 statement in which the incident was downplayed. D'Amato called the statement "bulls--t."

"She's never liked me," he remarked. "But that doesn't give them the right to try and hide the fact that I was injured. They just don't give a f--k. It's the entire family."

D'Amato accused Boebert of trying to cover up his injuries, saying she allegedly covered up another accident in 2020.

"It's just like she did in Moab," he explained. "They've tried covering up stuff before."

As for the crash itself, D'Amato said Boebert's son was "stone cold sober" but "was driving so f--king fast."

"I remember waking up with blood pouring out of my hand," he recalled. "I had put my hands up in the air to protect myself and got messed up really bad by the window or something. I was just glad to be alive."

D'Amato explained that he had drifted apart from Boebert's son following the accident.

"Just because he's Lauren Boebert's kid doesn't mean he's a god," he observed.

D'Amato said he was thankful to be alive and off drugs.

"It was an accident," he remarked. "But the fact that they're downplaying it like this is something else. Superficial injuries? I got multiple concussions. My thumb was almost cut off. I couldn't hold a torch. It prevented me from getting a welding job."

"So, yeah, harm was definitely done. But like I said, if it were up to [Tyler] fully — and he didn't have his mom affecting his mind so aggressively — he'd take responsibility and not act like it wasn't a big deal. But he's the son of Lauren Boebert. If I did what he did, I'd still be in jail."