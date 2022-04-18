Lauren Boebert worries kids will learn ‘comprehensive sex ed’ if she is voted out of Congress

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared on Newsmax to sound the alarm about her Republican primary opponent. The election isn't until June 28, but Boebert is already rushing to defend her job.

A Dec. 2021 poll showed that Boebert has high unfavorable ratings, but several months later there are few updates on the Colorado congresswoman.

Her latest message, however, is that her Republican challenger supports comprehensive sex education, which is generally understood to be teaching about protection like condoms and other forms of birth control. Previous forms of sex education taught in schools taught an "abstinence-only" approach. Studies showed that abstinence-only not only doesn't work, but it increases the chance that youth wouldn't use protection. Abstinence pledges delayed sexual activity to an average of about six months. The main piece of comprehensive sex education also teaches about consent to ensure that there are no confusions that both parties agree to sex.

But according to Boebert, "comprehensive sex education" teaches that one "can choose your gender" and "abortion is a form of birth control." Both claims are factually inaccurate. Colorado also allows parents to opt out of anything taught about sex in schools.

