Congressman mocks Lauren Boebert for her attempted attack on Disney after misspelling Mickey Mouse

Many Republicans triggered by Disney's support of LGBTQ equality have decided that Congress should kill trademarks for the mega-conglomerate.
Oddly, liberals are just as furious at Disney World for their political action committee donations to Florida Republicans who pushed the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.
But Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) struggled in her attempts to attack Disney, as illustrated in her tweet that misspelled Mickey Mouse.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) came to her aid to help her understand a few details about copyright and trademark law. First, he explained, Congress doesn't decide who gets a trademark. Boebert has been in the House for 455 days and has cast many votes. It's not clear how she missed that none of them involved a trademark for a new Trump company, like, say "Truth Social."
The actual process for renewing trademarks is fairly easy. As long as someone continues to renew the trademarks, they're renewed. Boebert would likely have to bankrupt Disney so badly that the $203.61 billion company couldn't afford a lawyer to file the paperwork.
There's also the problem that she can't spell Mickey Mouse. The Mickey Mouse Club first started in 1958 and ran daily on ABC. It was then revived three times in the 1970s and again from 1989 to 1996, when Boebert would have been about 10-years-old. The famous theme song of the show spells the name.
This is not how any of this works. \n\n-Congress doesn\u2019t legislate individual trademarks.\n\n-Once the US Patent and Trademark Office registers a trademark, it can last forever if it\u2019s renewed.\n\n-It\u2019s Mickey Mouse not Micky.\n\n-Why do Republicans want to cancel Mickey Mouse?https://twitter.com/repboebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu) 1649124697
