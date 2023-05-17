Lauren Boebert defends 'angry' estranged husband: 'Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns'
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday spoke out in defense of the husband she is divorcing.

The Daily Beast first reported that Boebert's husband, Jayson, was "extremely angry" after being served with divorce papers.

The process server said Boebert's husband was drinking a "tall glass of beer" and cleaning a gun during the confrontation.

"Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn't do," Boebert wrote in a response on Wednesday. "Jayson doesn't sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn't drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn't drink Bud Light."

"Our own home security footage shows he didn't 'sick dogs' on the process server," she added. "The dogs were outside when the server pulled up, they never showed aggression toward him, nor did he appear afraid of them."

Boebert insisted her divorce was a "private matter."

"Jayson deserves his privacy, not slanderous stories," she said.

