Twitter erupts after Boebert tells people to build 'your own Florida' if they don't like 'Don't Say Gay' law
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert represents a Congressional district in Colorado, one of the most LBGTQ-friendly states in the country. That does not, however, prevent the gun-toting, freshman congresswoman from attacking the community.

As pointed out by the website lgbtqnation.com, Boebert is so on board with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' so-called "Don't Say Gay Law" that she is encouraging LGBTQ people to create their "own Florida" where they can be themselves.

She wrote on Twitter: “If you don’t like Florida’s laws protecting kids from doing irreversible damage to their bodies, then build your own Florida."

Last month, Republican DeSantis signed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill, which bans discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in younger grades and requires such discussions to be “developmentally appropriate” in older grades. While the law doesn’t define what those terms mean, it did empower parents to sue school districts if they feel that the law was violated.

DeSantis and the state in general have been criticized because of the law, including by President Joe Biden and Disney, the state's largest employer.

Boebert has taken it upon herself to support DeSantis and the controversial law.

Those who responded to the tweet were not kind in their reactions.





