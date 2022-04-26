Twitter erupts after Boebert tells people to build 'your own Florida' if they don't like 'Don't Say Gay' law

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert represents a Congressional district in Colorado, one of the most LBGTQ-friendly states in the country. That does not, however, prevent the gun-toting, freshman congresswoman from attacking the community.
As pointed out by the website lgbtqnation.com, Boebert is so on board with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' so-called "Don't Say Gay Law" that she is encouraging LGBTQ people to create their "own Florida" where they can be themselves.
She wrote on Twitter: “If you don’t like Florida’s laws protecting kids from doing irreversible damage to their bodies, then build your own Florida."
Last month, Republican DeSantis signed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill, which bans discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in younger grades and requires such discussions to be “developmentally appropriate” in older grades. While the law doesn’t define what those terms mean, it did empower parents to sue school districts if they feel that the law was violated.
DeSantis and the state in general have been criticized because of the law, including by President Joe Biden and Disney, the state's largest employer.
Boebert has taken it upon herself to support DeSantis and the controversial law.
Those who responded to the tweet were not kind in their reactions.
Best way to protect Florida\u2019s children is to make sure your husband stays out of the state.— bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@bob clendenin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1650738940
The stupid is strong with this one.https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1517925573741400064\u00a0\u2026— Jenni E (@Jenni E) 1650777393
How about you represent Colorado? You never talk about it and it\u2019s the state you represent. Lauren Boebert is an unqualified bag of mumps.https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1517925573741400064\u00a0\u2026— Allen Glines (@Allen Glines) 1650745592
You\u2019re an idiot. Also, your husband exposed himself to underage girls in your presence. Additionally, you\u2019re an idiot.https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1517925573741400064\u00a0\u2026— Richard Marx (@Richard Marx) 1650786038
A member of Congress thinks we can build a state like what you do when you walk into Build-A-Bear.https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1517925573741400064\u00a0\u2026— Maya Carter (@Maya Carter) 1650742154
If you ever think you can\u2019t be in Congress just remember this tweet.https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1517925573741400064\u00a0\u2026— kris n. (@kris n.) 1650770926