Lauren Boebert said no drag queen 'storytime' in her district. They didn't listen, and it was a huge success

Last year, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) shared tweets that warned against hosting drag queen "storytime" events in her Colorado district. Apparently, they decided to do it anyway, and it was an enormous success.

Tiaras, arts, crafts, and flags were part of the all-inclusive storytime event Saturday, according to the Post Independent's reporting. The event took place in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, which is squarely within Boebert's district. Boebert recently came under fire for allegedly wasting taxpayer funds on "showboating."

Boebert's warnings didn't stop Kaleb Cook, the founder of Cook Inclusive Company, according to the Post Independent.

“The goals of drag storytimes are to inspire a love of reading while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, inclusion, self-love and an appreciation of others,” Cook is quoted as saying.

The local outlet further reports that the latest event, sponsored by Cook's company at the Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs, went off without a hitch.

“I think it’s so amazing the work that they’re doing to provide visibility and love in our area,” Steve Arauza, a local parent who attended the event with his family, said in the report.

The outlet said each "Diva picked the stories they told, and they were all centered on self-love, inclusivity and even some of the origins of Pride and backstories of queer heroes, like the story of late California politician Harvey Milk," who is purportedly “the most significant openly LGBT official ever elected in the U.S."