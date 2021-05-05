‘Mindless twit’ Boebert mocked after she deletes ominous tweet: ‘Did you realize you can't shoot Facebook?’

Responding to the news about Facebook's decision to keep Donald Trump off its platform, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert took to Twitter with an ominous warning.
"This morning, Facebook banned Trump permanently," Boebert wrote. "Facebook will pay the price. Mark my words."
Some pointed out that Boebert's claim that the ban was permanent is not accurate. In its announcement, Facebook's Oversight Board upheld the ban but said it was "not appropriate" to suspend the former president's account indefinitely, and ordered Facebook to review the ban within six months of its decision in order to determine "a proportionate response."
Boebert's tweet, which she has since deleted, invited a wave of mockery from her critics.
