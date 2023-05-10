Lauren Boebert gets shredded by her constituent for her ‘cruel joke’
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), speaks at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Shutterstock.com)

A Lauren Boebert constituent is calling out the far-right congresswoman from Colorado over a measure she introduced that would lionize the weapon of choice by most mass shooters as America's "National Gun."

In a letter to the editor published Wednesday in the Denver Post, Andy Wiessner of Snowmass described the advancement of H.R. 1095, which Boebert co-sponsored with embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.), among others, as a “cruel joke.”

The letter includes the entire text of the bill, which reads: “An AR–15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round is hereby declared to be the National Gun of the United States.”

“Is this a cruel joke?” an incredulous Wiessner writes.

“The AR-15 assault rifle Boebert wants to make our ‘National Gun’ is a weapon of war. Its bullets are designed to tear human flesh to pieces by ‘yawing,’ tumbling or fragmenting in the body, thereby causing maximum internal bleeding and tissue damage. I am a Vietnam War vet, and the M-16s we carried there were an offshoot of the AR-15. The Army always told us it was the best rifle in the world because of how efficiently it killed ‘the enemy.’”

Wiessner notes that the AR-15 has been used in mass shootings throughout the country.

“As we see almost nightly on TV, it has shredded the bodies of innumerable men, women, schoolchildren, and even babies. These innocent victims are not ‘the enemy,’ Congresswoman Boebert, and our peace-loving nation does not need a ‘National Gun.’”

